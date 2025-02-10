The Robust Ingredient Martha Stewart Uses To Amplify Her Chili

If there's one thing we've learned from Martha Stewart, the original entertaining expert whose influence dates back to when social media was just media, it's everything. Martha's made our whipped cream last longer, perfected our porterhouse, and clarified the butter for our scrambled eggs. One could, in fact, use one Martha Stewart recipe, tip, or trick for every meal for the rest of their life, and never eat the same thing twice. And her chili recommendation ranks among the best of them.

This particular Martha Stewart chili preparation (naturally, she has a few) calls for cocoa for an inimitable richness. She uses two tablespoons of the Dutch-process stuff, so save the more acidic natural cocoa for your sweets. This is also, notably, a bean-free chili, which we find has a more concentrated flavor than legume varieties in general. It's also sometimes served differently than those veggie-packed versions. While you could just ladle it into a bowl, you'll often see bean-free chili topping hot dogs or served with cornbread. It's also great as a hearty chilaquiles addition.