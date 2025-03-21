There are many reasons to invest in a good vacuum sealer for your kitchen, from saving money to taking up sous vide cooking. With plenty of models on the market, trying and finding the right one can be quite a task. That's why we've put together this list of the 11 best vacuum sealers according to reviews by other customers.

A vacuum sealer can help your food last longer. This comes in handy if you want to save money by buying meat in bulk, or even if you want to meal prep your veggies for the week. By removing all the air, a vacuum sealer can slow down spoiling and preserve flavor. So, your veggies will stay crisp longer and still taste just as good when you take them out of the bag.

If you're asking yourself how sous vide cooking works and if it's worth it, it's great to have more control over cooking your proteins and even vegetables. Sous vide cooking is essentially putting food in an airtight bag and cooking it in temperature-controlled water. It's very gradual and controlled and great for making sure your steak or salmon is perfectly cooked every time.

Rather than spending hours trying to find the right vacuum sealer, take a look at our list, and you just might discover your next favorite kitchen gadget.