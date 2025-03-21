The 11 Best Vacuum Sealers According To Reviews
There are many reasons to invest in a good vacuum sealer for your kitchen, from saving money to taking up sous vide cooking. With plenty of models on the market, trying and finding the right one can be quite a task. That's why we've put together this list of the 11 best vacuum sealers according to reviews by other customers.
A vacuum sealer can help your food last longer. This comes in handy if you want to save money by buying meat in bulk, or even if you want to meal prep your veggies for the week. By removing all the air, a vacuum sealer can slow down spoiling and preserve flavor. So, your veggies will stay crisp longer and still taste just as good when you take them out of the bag.
If you're asking yourself how sous vide cooking works and if it's worth it, it's great to have more control over cooking your proteins and even vegetables. Sous vide cooking is essentially putting food in an airtight bag and cooking it in temperature-controlled water. It's very gradual and controlled and great for making sure your steak or salmon is perfectly cooked every time.
Rather than spending hours trying to find the right vacuum sealer, take a look at our list, and you just might discover your next favorite kitchen gadget.
Easiest to use: Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer
The first model on our list — the Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer — got high marks for how easy it is to use. It only has three settings, plus it has an easy-lock handle, built-in storage, and a bag cutter. You can choose between normal pressure for meat or gentle for softer foods, like mashed potatoes, which you can sous vide to keep the flavor intact, and use the pulse vacuum function to control the suction manually. You can use the clearly marked tabs to help you better guide the bag into the machine.
A majority of the comments were positive. The price ranges from $96.99 to $113.66, with users saying it's good value. They also like that it looks sleek, has good storage capacity, and can handle both dry and wet food without any difficulty. Most said it had a good pull with the suction. Buyers also like that it's well-designed.
There are some mixed opinions on the seal quality. It also doesn't work with all vacuum bags, so make sure you get the ones specifically made for the Nesco food sealer. It can also take a bit longer to get the job done.
Best budget model: Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer Machine (4 Modes)
With a price ranging from $29.99 to $45.99, this Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer is the best budget model on our list. It only takes about 15 minutes to vacuum and seal about 30 bags. The model has four modes — Vac & Seal, Pulse Vac, Seal, and Accessory, which allows you to vacuum jars, sous vide bags, and other containers. It will vacuum and seal everything from meat and vegetables to potato chips and wine. The Pulse Vac specifically can be used to vacuum soft food like soup or bread.
It also has a compact design and can help keep food fresh for up to 25 days longer. Most reviews said the sealer is reliable and easy to use. Others said it's good for everyday needs. They also like that it accommodates two sizes of bags. The storage capacity also got high grades.
There are some debates on sealability, as well as air and build quality, but most people didn't have any issues. It's also recommended to make sure that items are dry before you attempt to vacuum. Any moisture could accidentally be pulled into the mechanisms, which can damage the machine.
Best for long-term storage: FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Machine (FM2100)
If you're someone who likes to take advantage of sales and buy steak in bulk from Costco, the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer FM2100 can help you with this endeavor. Vacuum sealing meat with this FoodSaver model can help it last for up to three years in the freezer. Reviews show that customers love this feature. It also has dual heating strips and is compatible with a handheld sealer for jars and bottles. There's even a marinate function that takes mere minutes. You can also save even more money and help the planet, as it uses 40% less bag material. The removable drip tray makes for an easy clean up once you're done.
It's a smidge pricier at $144.54 to $146.98, depending on the retailer. However, most customers have commented that it's worth the price tag. They like that it's quieter than other models and that the new design is simpler. They've also said that the sealing quality helps with preventing freezer burn, though there are a few differing opinions. Many also enjoy that it is compact.
While a vast majority of the reviews are positive, some have said there are issues with the seal if there's moisture in the bag.
Best high output: Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro
Whether it's because you stock up on proteins or have taken up sous vide, the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro is the best on our list for those who need to seal a lot. It can handle over 100 continuous seals, making it a solid option for meal prep days. It has a high power vacuum and five modes, meaning it can do just about any job. It is built for dry and wet foods, including preset auto modes to take the guesswork out. The LED control panel makes it even easier to select the right mode for the job.
It's in the middle of the price range at $99.95 to $149.95. Most reviews mentioned that it is streamlined. Customers like that it makes meal prep quick. Additionally, the model works well with other bags, so you're not limited to only those made specifically for it. Buyers also like that it's light and easy to store away when not in use.
Some customers have reported air leakage and noted mixed results with seal quality. This is mostly with moist or wet foods. Be sure that you're using the specific moist mode to avoid any issues.
Best suction: Mesliese Vacuum Sealer Machine
Having strong suction in a vacuum sealer helps your food last longer and cuts off freezer burn. This Mesliese Vacuum Sealer Machine makes our list for having the best suction with its powerful 90 kilopascals. It's great for sealing up thick-cut bacon that you plan to sous vide. Many customers commented that they like the powerful suction. It also helps it to work faster, with a three to 10-second vacuum time and nine to 12-second seal time. The seal is strong enough to keep food fresh for 10 times longer than usual. At $69.99 to $129.99, it's great value for what you get. The sealer comes with six functions — dry, moist, gentle, seal, vac & seal, and stop. In addition to your bacon, you can vacuum and seal seafood, sauces, breads, veggies, and more.
Outside of the suction, buyers also liked the user-friendly design and wide sealing strip. They said it was reliable and good value. Plus, it's great if you want big power that takes up a small space. Some mentioned that it took a bit of practice to get used to the sealer, but they were still very happy with its performance.
There have been some small complaints about cleaning it and the lack of a built-in cutterbut these have easy workarounds.
Best high-end model: FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine
Sometimes, paying more does mean that you get a better product. The FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer is our pick for the best high-end model. At $199.49 to $233.99, it is the most expensive option on the list. However, according to reviews, it is well worth the price. It is a fully automated sealer that comes with an automatic bag and moisture detection. Whatever job you need to be done, this FoodSaver sealer can likely do it. It also has a built-in storage and cutter, plus a pull-out drip tray drawer.
Many commented that they like how long it keeps food fresh. FoodSaver says that the model can help meat last up to three years in the freezer and other foods up to two times longer in the fridge and pantry. Buyers also like that it can seal in less than 30 seconds and has a marinate function. The versatility was a big pro for a lot of users, as was the fact that the sealer works with bags made by other manufacturers.
There are some mixed opinions on the retractable hose and sealing mechanisms. Some also think it's a little slow. However, a vast majority of reviews had no issues.
Best freshness: Beelicious 85KPA Fully Automatic 8-IN-1 Food Sealer
The best vacuum sealer on our list for freshness is the Beelicious 85KPA Fully Automatic 8-IN-1 Food Sealer. The model's sealing technology and triple-seal help keep food fresh for eight times longer. It's a great vacuum sealer to have on hand to follow Melissa Clark's on-step advice on the right way to freeze meat. It comes with eight automated functions, including Vac&Seal, Dry & Moist Mode, Canister & Marinate, and Pulse, which allows you to control the vacuum pressure manually. It also has a digital countdown clock, so you know exactly how much time is left. A typical vacuum job can be done in as little as 12 liters per minute.
The model comes in at the lower end of the price spectrum at $79.99 to $99.99. Many buyers stated that they like the price and that the model helps them further save money by keeping food fresh longer. Comments also praised it for sealing without leaks and having a good storage capacity. They also liked the simple controls. There was some back and forth on suction power, but most buyers feel it works great.
Best compact: NutriChef Vacuum Sealer
Save some countertop or drawer space with our pick for the best compact model, the NutriChef Vacuum Sealer. This small but mighty sealer is 14.1 inches by 6 inches by 3 inches and can easily fit out of the way. It has dry and moist sealing options and comes with a detachable hose to use on canisters or bottles. It has reusable bags, helping you save more money outside of its lower price range of $52.99 to $84.99. It's fully automated, so you can plug in and go.
Buyers overwhelmingly enjoy the small size. They also like that the buttons are clearly labeled, so it's easy to operate. Even if there's something you can't figure out, buyers say the instruction manual is simple to understand. Many say it has a good value for the price. Many liked how great it seals.
There weren't many complaints about it, though some have said that it can be hard to close. You just have to give a bit of extra oomph to make sure it shuts and seals properly.
Best multifunction: Beelicious Automatic Air Sealing
Sometimes, you need a vacuum sealer that does it all. This Beelicious Automatic Air Sealer has eight functions and modes, plus it comes with accessories for wine bottles and jam jars. It keeps food fresh up to eight times longer, which is great for keeping your long ground beef — raw or frozen — safe. It's pretty quick to vacuum and seal, taking about six to 12 seconds for just a seal and around 20 seconds (sometimes a bit longer) to vacuum and seal. It's also long enough that you can seal multiple bags at once. The sealer also has a stainless steel panel, making it easier to clean up when you're finished.
Many people were happy with its compact size. Additionally, it's easy to use even though it comes with many modes. Some have said they like that it's cheaper and more powerful than other brands.
Unlike other models, it doesn't come with a removable drip tray, which some buyers aren't fond of. However, it's still relatively easy to clean after each job.
Fastest worker: Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer Machine (5 Modes)
Everyone has a busy life and you don't want to spend too long in the kitchen when you have a mile-long to-do list. This Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer is our pick for the fastest worker so you can get in, get the job done, and then sit down and relax. It can seal 40 bags continuously, and it only 15 minutes, thanks to its Globefish technology, which makes vacuuming twice as fast. Many reviews mentioned the speed as the best thing about this model. It can also keep your food fresher for up to 25 days longer than usual.
It has Vac & Seal, Pulse Vac, Seal, Marinate, and Accessory modes, meaning it can handle most jobs, whether you're doing meal prep, sous vide cooking, or want to clear up more space in your freezer. It also has built-in storage space for all the accessories, so you won't have to go digging around the kitchen for them.
There were plenty of other things that buyers liked. They said it's mess-free and good for the price, at about $59.99. They said there were no air pockets after sealing. However, some users said it can have a bit of a learning curve if you don't have any previous experience with sealers.
Best overall rating: Fresko Fully Automatic Vacuum Sealer
While there are many good options on this list, the Fresko Fully Automatic Vacuum Sealer is our pick for best overall. It's fully automated, so all you have to do is put the bag in under the baffle, close the lid, and let the sealer do the rest. It's compatible with all brands of vacuum bags, plus it can seal up to 50 bags in 20 minutes. It's quiet thanks to updated noise tech, sturdy, and good for long-time use.
It's a great model to seal up your leftover pulled pork to reheat it later without drying it out. Not to mention, it has a built-in bag cutter and roll storage, making it easy to keep out on the counter or store elsewhere.
It falls on the lower end of the price spectrum, ranging from $79.99 to $99.99. Many users said they liked the price and that it's a good value considering all that the sealer does. Many mentioned the strong suction as another big bonus. They also like that you can use any bag with it and that it's quiet. Some were a bit mixed on how well it removes air, however, most said this wasn't a major issue.
Methodology
Why did we choose these vacuum sealers for our list? Primarily, we looked at customer reviews because there's no better way to see how a particular model works. We scoured through hundreds of comments across various retailers selling vacuum sealers to see what people liked and didn't like, going with units that had overwhelmingly positive responses.
While there was a variety of feedback, each sealer on the list left a vast majority of customers satisfied, if not very happy with their purchase. We took note of areas that most buyers looked at when purchasing vacuum sealers as well. Most were concerned with suction and sealing capabilities, so we kept an eye on those functions as we researched each model. We also attempted to include a variety of vacuum sealers that ranged from more basic models to those with multiple functions. We also tried to include more affordable vacuum sealers along with higher-end options.
Another important aspect that we looked at was availability. We chose vacuum sealers that were on at least two to three retail sites. The more places we could find, the more reviews we could check.