Don't Throw Away That Parmesan Cheese Rind. Toss It In Homemade Broth Instead

Parmesan cheese is a staple in cooking, making for a great addition to pasta sauces, cheese boards, sandwiches, soups, and more. It's nutty, rich, and packed full of umami goodness. But what about the rind? The exterior of a Parmesan cheese (not to be confused with pecorino), dotted with the words "Parmigiano Reggiano" if it is authentic from Italy, might seem, at first like trash. After all, it is tough and chewy, not great for direct consumption. However, in throwing out that cheese rind, you might actually be disposing of the most flavorful part of the cheese. All you need do to unlock this flavor bomb is add it to you favorite soup (or even sauce) as it simmers.

For this hack, you will want to make sure to use actual Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. You can purchase a cut of this cheese from your grocery store's specialty cheese section and remove the rind from the rest of the cheese. Then, simply place the rind in your soup base and simmer it as the soup comes together, before removing and throwing it away prior to serving. You can also purchase the rinds on their own. The cheese rinds are usually less expensive than the cheese itself, and each container has several pieces, which you can use in various soups and sauces. Tossing in a bit of rind will add a kick of savory flavor to your soup that rounds out the flavor without giving it an overwhelmingly cheesy taste.