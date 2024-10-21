Don't Throw Away That Parmesan Cheese Rind. Toss It In Homemade Broth Instead
Parmesan cheese is a staple in cooking, making for a great addition to pasta sauces, cheese boards, sandwiches, soups, and more. It's nutty, rich, and packed full of umami goodness. But what about the rind? The exterior of a Parmesan cheese (not to be confused with pecorino), dotted with the words "Parmigiano Reggiano" if it is authentic from Italy, might seem, at first like trash. After all, it is tough and chewy, not great for direct consumption. However, in throwing out that cheese rind, you might actually be disposing of the most flavorful part of the cheese. All you need do to unlock this flavor bomb is add it to you favorite soup (or even sauce) as it simmers.
For this hack, you will want to make sure to use actual Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. You can purchase a cut of this cheese from your grocery store's specialty cheese section and remove the rind from the rest of the cheese. Then, simply place the rind in your soup base and simmer it as the soup comes together, before removing and throwing it away prior to serving. You can also purchase the rinds on their own. The cheese rinds are usually less expensive than the cheese itself, and each container has several pieces, which you can use in various soups and sauces. Tossing in a bit of rind will add a kick of savory flavor to your soup that rounds out the flavor without giving it an overwhelmingly cheesy taste.
Why broth and a cheese rind are a perfect combo
Broth is, at its base, a culmination of various flavors to create a base for soups and sauces. Broth is often made with meat along with ingredients such as onion skins and vegetable peels are also added to round out the flavor or serve as the base for a vegetarian broth. Broth is not to be confused with stock, which is typically only made with bones. Adding Parmesan rind to broth only makes sense, as it too is an often discarded food item that can, when simmered over a long period, infuse liquid with a delicious umami flavor. But what exactly is a Parmesan rind, and what makes it so great for cooking?
Unlike other cheeses, such as brie or Camembert, which have bloomy style rinds, the only real difference between the rind and interior of Parmesan is its moisture level. As it ages, the rind dries out, forming a hard shell on its exterior. This makes the rind difficult to eat, but it also gives it a much more intense flavor. Adding your rind to your soup or broth will help to unlock its potential, and its umami-rich taste will suffuse throughout your broth. Think of it as a cheesy bay leaf. Essentially, it adds the perfect depth to your soup. The rind doesn't just add flavor, however. It can also improve your soup's texture, which might tend to be a bit thin. Adding Parmesan rind will help to emulsify fats into your soup that can give your broth a slightly thicker, velvety consistency.