Why There's A Suspicious 'Cheese Product' Label On American Cheese

When people think about cheese, the image they summon to mind is usually the easiest type of cheese to find at the grocery store: American cheese. American cheese almost always comes pre-sliced and often in pre-packaged slices (like Kraft Singles), and it's a bright orange-yellow color, similar to the sharper-tasting cheddar cheese. That orange-yellow usually isn't a natural cheese color, though; cheddar cheese is artificially colored with a seed-based food coloring called annatto. What's more, American cheese has a whole lot else inside it. In fact, the packaging for American cheese usually calls it a "cheese product" instead of just "cheese."

What does that mean? In the United States, that label comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has rules for companies that produce cheese. A company can only call its product "cheese" if it follows those regulations. American cheese doesn't fit the criteria, so can't legitimately be called cheese. Instead, it's designated a "pasteurized process cheese" or a "pasteurized process cheese product." Cheese must contain at least 51% real cheese to be legally called "cheese." Any cheese containing less than 51% real cheese must be labeled a "cheese product," meaning it's a processed cheese (a cheese with extra ingredients).