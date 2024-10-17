What To Look For And What To Avoid To Find The Best Deli

A good deli is a great place to find locally sourced, fresh ingredients. The best delis make their food fresh every day and are a great place to sit down for a delicious meal or to pick up fresh meat and other ingredients to use at home. While iconic New York delis like the one featured in "When Harry Met Sally" have made a big enough name for themselves that you can trust their reputation, many local delis aren't as well known. But, just because a deli hasn't become world-famous doesn't mean it's not great quality food. In fact, some of the best establishments are small locations best loved by those from the neighborhood.

When it comes to getting the highest quality deli food and experience, picking the right place is essential. But, it can be hard to judge a place at a glance. In an exclusive conversation with Owen Han, the author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," told Chowhound about his secrets to finding the best delis and avoiding bad ones. Follow this guide to learn how to find delis where the food and staff can be trusted.