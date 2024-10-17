What To Look For And What To Avoid To Find The Best Deli
A good deli is a great place to find locally sourced, fresh ingredients. The best delis make their food fresh every day and are a great place to sit down for a delicious meal or to pick up fresh meat and other ingredients to use at home. While iconic New York delis like the one featured in "When Harry Met Sally" have made a big enough name for themselves that you can trust their reputation, many local delis aren't as well known. But, just because a deli hasn't become world-famous doesn't mean it's not great quality food. In fact, some of the best establishments are small locations best loved by those from the neighborhood.
When it comes to getting the highest quality deli food and experience, picking the right place is essential. But, it can be hard to judge a place at a glance. In an exclusive conversation with Owen Han, the author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," told Chowhound about his secrets to finding the best delis and avoiding bad ones. Follow this guide to learn how to find delis where the food and staff can be trusted.
Green flags for finding the best delis
Delis are an excellent one-stop shop for delicious sandwiches, soups, and cold cuts and other fresh foods. While you can stop by your grocery store deli counter, you'll typically find more variety and delicious option at a local deli. When it comes to finding the best deli in your area, sandwich expert Owen Han recommends trusting people from the area. "Locals know best," Han said. "Like any other business, delis depend on a strong customer base of regulars so ask around." Speaking to locals is also a great tip for finding the best hidden gem restaurants wherever you go. If you've recently moved or are just visiting an area asking locals is always a great way to get an inside scoop on the food scene, and delis are no exception to this rule.
The other key to finding the best deli products is freshness. According to Han, you'll find the best sandwich ingredients and other products at delis that put a premium on selling fresh food. "look for deli workers cutting meats or ingredients in-store the same day – that showcases they're working with fresh and high-quality ingredients," Han said.
Biggest deli red flag
Another sign of a good deli is finding staff members who know their stuff. When trying to determine how fresh the meat and other food are, you should be able to direct all your questions about how the inventory is sourced to the workers. If they aren't able to answer questions like that, Owen Han takes it as one of the biggest red flags for a deli. Han explained that he trusts delis with a knowledgeable staff that care about what they're doing. "If they don't know where their produce comes from or can't recommend flavor pairings, that shows a lack of passion for the business."
Deli staff with a passion for their work and their business are more likely to give you the best product with fresh, high-quality ingredients. Once you've used these tips to find the best deli, you can buy the ingredients you need for the perfect Cristo sandwich or the best Reuben sandwich.