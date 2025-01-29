Why Burrata Doesn't Last Very Long In The Fridge

Burrata is many things, including fresh, creamy, and delicious. One thing burrata is not is long-lasting. Unlike harder cheeses such as cheddar, which can last for several weeks in the fridge, burrata is particularly delicate with a much shorter shelf life. Why is this? Well, you might have noticed bulbs of burrata bobbing along inside their airtight, water-filled containers at your local grocery store – it's stored in water to keep it fresh and stop it from drying out. After all, burrata is a high-moisture cheese. It consists of a mozzarella outer shell and a lush filling called stracciatella, a mixture of cheese curds and cream (that's easy to make at home, for what it's worth). Therein lies the rub.

Because burrata has a high moisture content, its shelf life is relatively short. This is because moisture tends to encourage bacterial growth. So, burrata is much more likely to spoil than, say, Parmesan (which you should never buy pre-grated, and always keep the rind for soup). It also means you should eat your burrata within five days of opening, though it tastes better if consumed as soon as possible after opening. You also want to pay close attention to the "best by" date on your cheese's container: This helps with both food safety and optimal taste.