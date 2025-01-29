Why Burrata Doesn't Last Very Long In The Fridge
Burrata is many things, including fresh, creamy, and delicious. One thing burrata is not is long-lasting. Unlike harder cheeses such as cheddar, which can last for several weeks in the fridge, burrata is particularly delicate with a much shorter shelf life. Why is this? Well, you might have noticed bulbs of burrata bobbing along inside their airtight, water-filled containers at your local grocery store – it's stored in water to keep it fresh and stop it from drying out. After all, burrata is a high-moisture cheese. It consists of a mozzarella outer shell and a lush filling called stracciatella, a mixture of cheese curds and cream (that's easy to make at home, for what it's worth). Therein lies the rub.
Because burrata has a high moisture content, its shelf life is relatively short. This is because moisture tends to encourage bacterial growth. So, burrata is much more likely to spoil than, say, Parmesan (which you should never buy pre-grated, and always keep the rind for soup). It also means you should eat your burrata within five days of opening, though it tastes better if consumed as soon as possible after opening. You also want to pay close attention to the "best by" date on your cheese's container: This helps with both food safety and optimal taste.
How to store burrata
It should come as no surprise that burrata needs proper and specific storage. It is, after all, a delicate article of fromage. But how do you store opened burrata to ensure it doesn't go bad prematurely? For starters, keep it stored in its watery bath: If you drain the container and store it without water, it drys out and loses its fresh, soft texture. You should also keep your burrata refrigerated (ideally at or below 37 degrees Fahrenheit) since it's more likely to foster bacterial growth if left at room temperature for more than two hours. Avoid storing it in the door of your fridge since this area is more prone to temperature fluctuation that can impact its longevity.
But what if you have a bulb of burrata sitting in your fridge that you'd like to store long-term? Technically speaking, you can freeze burrata: Simply dry off the outer casing of the cheese and tightly wrap it in plastic before freezing to help keep it from spoiling. However, this impacts the taste and texture. If you want your cheese as fresh as possible, you want to go ahead and add it to a recipe, such as a delicious pasta and arrabbiata sauce.