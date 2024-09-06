Here's How Ancient Romans Seasoned The World's First Hamburgers

The United States has taken a lot of ideas from Ancient Rome. The authors of the Constitution famously based many of their best ideas on the framework of Rome's justice system and representative democracy, the legacy of Roman architecture can be seen in the pillars of the U.S. Capitol, and a great portion of our language can be traced to Ancient Rome. You probably learned all of that in school, but did you know that without the Romans, we wouldn't have McDonald's? That's right, the hamburger, arguably the most American of foods, is just another idea we stole from the Romans.

Hamburger history is a difficult thing to trace because there are so many legends surrounding the dish. In reality, the dish slowly evolved over centuries to reach its modern form. It's hard to pinpoint an exact origin for burgers, but the closest lead comes from an Ancient Roman cookbook called "Apicius de re Coquinaria." Published in the fourth century, it contains over 400 recipes, but for burger scholars, there's a particular one that stands out. It's a dish called Isicia Omentata, composed of minced meat blended with nuts, berries, spices, and wine. It's not quite a burger and not quite a meatball, but it may hold the secret to the history of both dishes.