The Southern Way To Elevate Your Bologna Sandwich

Fried bologna is a delicacy of Southern cuisine that ranks somewhere between shrimp grits and fried okra in terms of its cultural and culinary importance in that region of the country. Frying up bologna preserves everything you love about the uncooked version of the deli meat — the taste and convenience — and tosses out what you don't like about it — the slimy texture.

People everywhere count bologna sandwiches as an important lunchtime staple food. However, in the South, it's an anytime food, including breakfast — once it's fried, that is. To turn bologna into your morning meal, just grab a slab of the deli round, toss it on the griddle or in the frying pan, and serve it up hot on two pieces of mayo-covered white bread. That's the basic recipe that many griddle bologna fans follow; it's plain, simple, and delicious.

However, some bologna fans get rebellious and add all kinds of treats to their fried bologna sammy. For some, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mustard take the fried deli meat to the next level. Adding a slice or two of American cheese gives the taste buds a double treat. It combines the savory flavor of the deli meat with the comforting goodness of a grilled cheese sandwich, particularly if the cheese is melted onto the bread before the meat is added.

