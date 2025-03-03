What Type Of Meat Is Bologna?

Similar to the common misconceptions about what exactly hot dogs are made of or the mystery of the ingredients of gelatin, bologna is one of the more confusing lunch meat options. While slices of turkey or chicken breast are fairly self-explanatory in name, bologna is ... well, actually, what is it?

The aforementioned bologna, as well as hot dogs, bratwurst, and various other types of sausages, is featured on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's list of cooked and/or smoked sausages. The department states that the products that fall under this category "are made of one or more different kinds of chopped or ground meats which have been seasoned, cooked and/or smoked." Bologna's most common meat mixtures include beef, pork, turkey, and chicken. It is then ground together or blended, then filled into a casing and subsequently cooked for consumption. This concoction of several types of meat scraps is then often sliced into thin pieces that complete a lunchtime sandwich (though there are different ways to make a better bologna sandwich besides placing it between two slices of bread).