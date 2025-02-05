The Important Role Eggs Play In Meatballs
It seems that everyone has their own ideas about the way to make meatballs, whether they're planning to serve them with spaghetti, slice them up to spread on pizza, or plate them as a poppable appetizer. But no matter how different the recipes for these bites may be, one nearly universal rule of thumb is that meatballs require a very important ingredient — eggs.
Of course, the choice of meats and seasonings matters greatly to the flavor of your finished product, but in terms of making sure your meatballs stay in one piece, the incredible, edible egg is indispensable. It acts as a binder holding together your ingredients so you can form them into their shape and ensure that they'll stay that way as they cook and not fall to pieces. Additionally, eggs add moisture, which means making a meatball that won't be disappointingly dry.
While eggs are critical for your tender, intact meatballs, be cautious not to overdo it. You can wind up with a heavy, dense finished product that has an unpleasant sponge-like texture. For a pound of meat, one or two eggs will get the job done. There may be common mistakes everyone makes when cooking meatballs, but this is an easy one to avoid.
More tips for the best meatballs
If you're still not convinced that eggs are a make-or-break ingredient for your meatballs, it's worth noting that they are also critical to the Maillard reaction — the browning process that equals big flavor. Keep in mind that there is a difference between egg yolks and egg whites, though — the former adding more richness — so you can experiment, omitting the whites in favor of strictly yokes instead. This tweak will also encourage more significant browning, though, so keep an eye on them during the cooking process.
There are some other tips for keeping meatballs tender and tasty, like using a secret ingredient that will help if you're using lean protein. You can even swap oats for breadcrumbs, which not only rescues your recipe in a pinch but helps hold onto moisture and won't interfere with the flavor profile you're developing (this is even a gluten-free solution).
If you're in need of an egg substitution, there are some creative ideas that can play stand-in for the eggs, including mashed potatoes, nut butters, and applesauce (among others). Regardless, don't underestimate the importance of this staple ingredient for creating the most tender, tasty, sturdy, and satisfying meatballs imaginable.