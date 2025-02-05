The Important Role Eggs Play In Meatballs

It seems that everyone has their own ideas about the way to make meatballs, whether they're planning to serve them with spaghetti, slice them up to spread on pizza, or plate them as a poppable appetizer. But no matter how different the recipes for these bites may be, one nearly universal rule of thumb is that meatballs require a very important ingredient — eggs.

Of course, the choice of meats and seasonings matters greatly to the flavor of your finished product, but in terms of making sure your meatballs stay in one piece, the incredible, edible egg is indispensable. It acts as a binder holding together your ingredients so you can form them into their shape and ensure that they'll stay that way as they cook and not fall to pieces. Additionally, eggs add moisture, which means making a meatball that won't be disappointingly dry.

While eggs are critical for your tender, intact meatballs, be cautious not to overdo it. You can wind up with a heavy, dense finished product that has an unpleasant sponge-like texture. For a pound of meat, one or two eggs will get the job done. There may be common mistakes everyone makes when cooking meatballs, but this is an easy one to avoid.