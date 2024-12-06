Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Meatballs

There are so many delicious possibilities when cooking meatballs from scratch. Toss them in velvety red sauce and pasta for a delightful Sunday dinner or poke them with toothpicks to serve at your next book club meeting. And don't forget about the global interpretations, from Scandinavian spheres to delectable Persian Kofta, that cosign their versatility.

But if you've struggled to make meatballs as good as your favorite restaurants, some sneaky little errors could be hampering your efforts. Meatballs should be juicy and plump, offering a little give when you bite or slice them in half. The squishy softness from the breadcrumb binder and hints of spice mingling within every tender morsel can be hard to master like a pro.

Exploring the most common meatball mistakes required getting the 411 from highly trained experts. Bryan Forgione, a chef at Buddy V's Ristorante at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, and Rosangela Teodoro of the Boston-area butcher shop Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande, divulged some of their tips to turn dense, chewy meatballs into marvelous show-stoppers. Whether it's learning how to select quality meat or stamping out blah-ness with good spices, allow this guide to elevate your culinary game. These are 12 common mistakes that keep you from making the tastiest meatballs around.