The Simple Pantry Swap For Breadcrumbs In Meatballs

Almost any style of oatmeal will work when subbing in oats for your meatball mixture: Old-fashioned, quick-cooking, or rolled all work fine, with a few caveats. If you're working with rolled oats, the large grains will be obvious in the meatballs if you don't run them through a food processor or coffee grinder beforehand, but this step is really just for looks. If you're going with steel-cut, it would be a good idea to get the quick-cooking variety. Regular steel-cut oats may not become hydrated enough when you soak them to make the panade; they also take longer to cook. Both these factors could result in meatballs with a gritty texture.

To make the meatballs, soak your oats in a mixture of egg and milk for about five minutes (or an hour if you're using old-fashioned oats). Stir in the other ingredients, mix in your meat, and let it rest for about 15 minutes. After that, bake or pan-fry your meatballs as you typically would if using breadcrumbs. In terms of ratios, some cooks prefer to use the same quantity of dry oats as they would breadcrumbs: about ¼ cup per pound of meat. Others might opt for ½ cup of oats per pound of meat. You can always start with the lower amount and gauge how much liquid the oats will absorb while they're soaking, adding more if needed.

Considering how easy it is to swap in oats for breadcrumbs, plus the fact that they yield juicier, more nutritious, equally delectable results, it's time to give this pantry staple substitute a try. And who knows? Maybe Ikea will pick up on this tip and create a gluten-free version of its famously cheap meatballs.

