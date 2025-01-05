How Bologna Sandwiches Became A Lunch Time Staple

If you were a kid before the mid-1990s, bologna sandwiches — served cold or fried, with tomato slices and mayo on white bread — were almost certainly on the menu. You may even remember a parent or grandparent wrapping up the same sandwich to take to work for their lunch. The bologna sandwich can evoke comforting, nostalgic memories or revulsion at the mundanity of basic, mushy ingredients. Either way, for much of the 20th century, the bologna sandwich was a definitive lunchtime staple. It still pops up on restaurant menus from time to time, including being highlighted at Louisville, Kentucky's Gralehaus; one of the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" restaurants that are definitely worth a visit. Even today, it lives on as a family favorite in many homes.

How did bologna — as opposed to, say, salami — become such a standard sandwich filling for everyone from school kids to office workers? As with most classic dishes in the United States, it's an immigrant tale, tweaked and given a distinctly American twist. Bologna is essentially a descendent of mortadella which hails from Bologna, Italy (hence the name). It's thought that German immigrants brought it to America in the 19th century along with frankfurters or hot dogs and other sausages. With the rise of packaged, mass-produced foods in the early and mid-20th century, bologna (or baloney) quickly became a common, affordable item in every icebox and refrigerator.