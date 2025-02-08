Why It's A Mistake To Skip A Baking Soda Bath When Making Homemade Bagels
The bagel is a beloved carb that evokes a lot of feelings for a lot of people. A good bagel is a gift, but what makes it good is controversial. Toppings, toasting, the amount of cream cheese, slicing technique, the shocking practice of scooping out the bagel's bready center, and the secret seltzer cream cheese trick that makes New York bagels so irresistible, have all been hot topics for bagel-related debate. However, many bakers and bagel buffs alike can agree that a baking soda bath is a crucial preparation step to achieve a chewy texture and an appetizing golden-brown appearance.
Baking soda works wonders for baked goods, and a quick dip in a hot pot filled with water and baking soda is an essential step for at-home bakes like pretzels and bagels. The magical, multi-purpose ingredient improves the appearance and transforms the taste and texture of your bagels. Baking soda gives the center of your fluffy breakfast bagel that perfectly dense quality and deepens the color of the crust.
Bagel bath time
Professional bakeries often drop their freshly shaped bagels into a hot lye bath. Alkaline solutions like lye and baking soda promote the Maillard reaction. Foods undergo the Maillard reaction, sometimes referred to as "nonenzymatic browning," when cooked at high temperatures. Then, the reducing sugars react with amino acids to create flavor compounds. The result? Foods become golden, toasty and delicious.
Lye, or sodium hydroxide, yields a darker shine and more intense flavor, than what you'll see when working with a baking soda bath. However, lye is intimidating to work with, and the compound can cause burns and irritate skin and eyes (protective gear is a must). While you can cook with lye at home with the right safety measures, baking soda is a safer and simpler option that will still produce a satisfying gloss and flavor. You can also try first baking your baking soda, which will create a more intense alkaline.