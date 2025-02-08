Why It's A Mistake To Skip A Baking Soda Bath When Making Homemade Bagels

The bagel is a beloved carb that evokes a lot of feelings for a lot of people. A good bagel is a gift, but what makes it good is controversial. Toppings, toasting, the amount of cream cheese, slicing technique, the shocking practice of scooping out the bagel's bready center, and the secret seltzer cream cheese trick that makes New York bagels so irresistible, have all been hot topics for bagel-related debate. However, many bakers and bagel buffs alike can agree that a baking soda bath is a crucial preparation step to achieve a chewy texture and an appetizing golden-brown appearance.

Baking soda works wonders for baked goods, and a quick dip in a hot pot filled with water and baking soda is an essential step for at-home bakes like pretzels and bagels. The magical, multi-purpose ingredient improves the appearance and transforms the taste and texture of your bagels. Baking soda gives the center of your fluffy breakfast bagel that perfectly dense quality and deepens the color of the crust.