Transform Boring Plain Bagels Into Crispy, Flavorful Garlic Bagel Bites

Bagels. They're good for a slather of leftover cream cheese with lox on top or a dollop of scrambled eggs and melted cheese. And believe it or not, they're even good if they're a day or two old and a smidgen dry on the outside, provided you know what to do with them. Instead of tossing them, this is your nudge to cut 'em up and turn them into a dipping snack worthy of your next shindig. Called bagel bites, or bagel chips sometimes, they require just a couple of minutes and assorted seasonings to make.

To get started, slice your bagels into thin, round rings until you have basically quarter-sized slices that are a couple of centimeters thick. (They'll look like misshapen, thick bread quarters if you've cut them to the right size.)

These go into a serving bowl, where you'll doctor them up with some generous squirts of olive oil, plus the seasonings of your choice. Parmesan, oregano, rosemary, garlic powder, smoked paprika, white pepper, and of course, McCormick Culinary Everything Bagel Seasoning offer good options here.

It's also possible to make dessert bagel chips by tossing your cut bagel slices into a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Once you settle on the seasonings, you'll coat each bagel piece thoroughly with the olive oil and the herbs or seasonings of choice by giving them a stir with a wooden spoon.