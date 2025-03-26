Give Your Baked Potato A Pizza-Inspired Makeover For A Hassle-Free Weeknight Dinner

Because pizza is such a beloved dish, there are several ways to incorporate its signature taste into other recipes. For example, you can add a pizza twist to your salads with a pizza-flavored ranch and herbs, or you can add basic pizza toppings to your hamburgers. If you want to satisfy the pizza craving but don't want to venture to the grocery store to pick up a frozen pizza that may or may not taste good, consider giving the classic baked potato a pizza makeover.

Pizza-stuffed baked potatoes are simple to make and perfect for a quick meal. First, start by making a baked potato. It is recommended that you use russet potatoes for this recipe as they are extra starchy and have a low moisture content. They also tend to have a fluffy inside once cooked, with a crispy golden-brown skin. While cooking the baked potato in the oven may be the conventional route, you could also skip the oven and use an air fryer instead without sacrificing flavor. Other people make their baked potatoes in the microwave. Once it is cooked, slice the potato down the center, mash the insides, and stuff with pizza sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings. Much like when making a pizza, you want to sprinkle some cheese over the toppings to keep them in place. Then, pop the potato into your cooking appliance of choice for a few minutes until the cheese is nice and melted.