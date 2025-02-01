These Toppings Mesh A Classic Hamburger With A Beloved Pizza (And Taste Delicious)

Decision fatigue plagues us all, especially when it comes to choosing what to make for dinner tonight. Particularly if it's a gorgeous weekend for eating outdoors or a perfect evening to make something comforting and delicious for your friends and family, the age-old question is often this: burgers or pizza? The good news is you don't have to choose between firing up your grill or your pizza oven, you can have the best of both worlds with pizza-inspired burger toppings.

In terms of ingredients, there's already some helpful overlap between a classic hamburger and traditional slice of pizza. They're both often a combination of bread, meat, and cheese; you can throw a tomato or red onion on either; and you could controversially add ranch dressing (or pineapple) to both. But to meld the two staples together most seamlessly, we recommend topping your burger with a component from one hugely beloved pizza order first and foremost — pepperoni.

After prepping your preferred homemade burger, top your beef patty with a generous sprinkling of mozzarella cheese. Or, for an even gooier cheese pull, place a couple mozzarella pearls inside your burger patty before shaping and grilling it. Next, replace your usual ketchup and tomato with pizza sauce. Marinara can also work, but note that these sauces aren't the same; for one, pizza sauce has a little more sweetness to mimic that of ketchup. While crispy bacon is a classic burger upgrade, pan-fried pepperoni is a game changer. Let the pepperoni crisp up in a pan before adding it on top of the pizza sauce spread (this will help it stay in place). A few leaves of slivered basil will round out the perfect pizza parlor experience.