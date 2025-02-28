Alton Brown's Simple Approach To Baked Potatoes Involves Just 3 Ingredients

For some, a baked potato is simply a vessel for toppings like sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, and bacon bits. While a well-dressed tater can be the highlight of a good steak dinner, sometimes, all of those cheesy, textured toppings are hiding a dry and disappointing potato. Chef Alton Brown's baked potato method uses minimal ingredients and yields a side dish with a fluffy center and crispy, salty skin. His recipe features three primary components: a large russet potato, canola oil for cooking, and Kosher salt.

Using a fork, Brown pierces holes in the entire potato, which allows excess steam to escape during baking. Rather than covering the spud in a layer of foil (which makes for one soggy potato), Brown coats his in canola oil and a sprinkling of chunky salt. The chef places the dressed potato right onto the rack to bake –- no wrapping necessary, and no baking sheets to scrub later. This is the reason that restaurant-baked potatoes often taste better than homemade ones.