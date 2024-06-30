5 Delicious Ways To Eat Canned Artichoke Hearts

Somewhere down the line, around the point in time when peppers stored in oil and sun-dried tomatoes made their way out of our pantries, we lost touch with the glory of canned artichoke hearts. Like their fresh counterparts, they're delicious, hearty, and versatile. Though lots of people prefer the ones found in the produce section or at the farmers' market, there are plenty of times when canned artichokes are simply the better option.

Advertisement

After all, canned artichokes can hold their own when it comes to both flavor and texture. With the canned variety, you need not worry about your veggies being overripe. Additionally, their flavor and texture is more consistent. They also have a nice, mildly briny, sweet flavor and rich texture that makes them a great addition to almost any recipe (without much prep work required).

Now, you might think that canned artichokes are a one-trick pony, only good for melding with spinach in a delectable dip, but their capabilities go far beyond that staple dish. In fact, there's a whole world of deliciousness that can be found in that long-neglected can, though you only need a handful of these outstanding possibilities at the heart of your artichokes to recognize the canned vegetable's true value.

Advertisement