13 Tips For Creating A More Efficient Grocery List

Meal planning looks different every week, depending on what you've got going on. If you're hosting two nights, then you're going to need some nicer meals. If you've got a jam-packed week of work all day and taekwondo every evening, then you should prioritize ease. If you are a full-time parent whose main goal is nutritious meals for your family, then you may have more time to get creative. Whatever the case, always start the week by checking the calendar.

"At the beginning of the week, I always review the week's schedule for meals out, travel dates, or hosting a guest," says Eric Sornoso, founder of Mealfan. "This helps me figure out how many meals I will be planning, minimizing unnecessary purchases." Lauren Sampson of Athlete Lunchbox agrees: "If I have a busy schedule with minimal time to cook, I focus on quick-prep or no-cook meals, batch-cooking, and leftovers that can be repurposed into multiple dishes." Sampson says that she leaves new or time-consuming recipes for days when she has more time to spare.

This not only impacts how long you spend cooking, it affects the type of food you'll make as well. "For example, on a day where I have more time, I can make more detailed things like baked salmon and roasted veggies with a baked sweet potato," explains fitness expert Kevin David Rails of Fasting for Fitness. "But if I know I'm going to be behind the eight ball all week, I'll opt for things that are quicker and easier to make." For example, he says a pre-made, organic salad blend would work well here.