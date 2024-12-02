Make Grocery Shopping Easier With A Reverse Shopping List

Oh, you love to cook? Name everything in your kitchen. Memes aside, it's a common grocery store conundrum, with or without a shopping list. Home stock ignorance is also the fast track to a cabinet cluttered with half-empty silos of panko, duplicate baking soda boxes each with two teaspoons removed, and enough tomato paste tubes — in gradient states of squeeze — to make a stop motion film. But you can mitigate at least this one grocery shopping mistake with a reverse shopping list.

No, a reverse shopping list is not a list of things you'll never buy because their sponsored posts are too annoying. A reverse shopping list enumerates all of the ingredients you already have in your possession. You know, the perfectly good (fingers crossed) ingredients that you already spent money on. You denote items as you run out to mark them for replacement. So, rather than recreating a new grocery roster each week, you maintain this one dynamic list. Unless you are a stock photography bachelor, this might at first seem like a big undertaking. And it is, but not only will it keep you more organized in the future, you can also knock out another oft-forgotten task in the meantime.