13 Grocery Shopping Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making

Many of us are guilty of sticking with what we know while grocery shopping. It's much easier to get the shopping done quickly if we fly around the aisles, throwing the same branded goods in our baskets each time, without looking at the alternatives. But always buying the big brand could burn a hole in your pocket, and it doesn't always mean better quality.

Per The Standard, U.K.-based consumer group Which? found that in a blind taste test, Heinz mayonnaise was beaten by a supermarket's own brand at approximately half the price, while its baked beans cost almost three times that of the store brand that came top. This echoed the famed Consumer Reports study from way back in 2012, which found that store brands often rate as highly as big name ones.

The next time you are at the grocery store, keep an eye out for own brand foods that are significantly cheaper than your usual brand. Why not try the cheaper brand for a week and see if you notice the difference? If you are buying for other members of the family, don't even tell them you have switched. You can always go back to the big brand if you feel the cheaper one is inferior, but you may be surprised at how similar it is. Many store brand products are made in the same factories as the big brands, so your taste buds may not even notice the difference — but your wallet will.

