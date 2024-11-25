The Most Important Thing To Do Before Your Trip To The Grocery Store

Not only should you take your kitchen's inventory, but you should also make sure to clean out the pantry and refrigerator before going grocery shopping. Refrigerators help ward off the time it takes for bacteria to form, but that doesn't mean they can't get unsanitary. Wipe down the inside and throw away (or compost) any food that isn't safe to eat anymore. Starting with clean, organized shelves will ensure that new groceries have a safe place to land when you get home. Less visual chaos will also make it less overwhelming to keep track of what you do or don't have in the future.

When you make your shopping list, also think of ingredients that go together or that you can make multiple dishes from so that nothing goes to waste. Ground turkey can make burgers and chili, canned tomatoes can go on pasta or be turned into salsa, and celery can go in your soup or make a refreshing snack by itself. You can cook a lot with a few staple ingredients!

Lastly, eat something before you go grocery shopping. An old phrase goes, "Our eyes are bigger than our stomachs." Our sight and smell may be craving some food, but that doesn't mean our stomach or wallet can handle every tasty thing we encounter. Shopping on an empty stomach might incline you to buy more unnecessary items. Know your inventory, stick to the list, and have a productive shopping trip.