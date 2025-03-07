13 Gordon Ramsay-Approved Tips For Cooking A Beef Wellington Straight Out Of Hell's Kitchen

Beef Wellington is one of those dishes that proves you're a boss in the kitchen. Whether or not you get a heart attack after eating it is another matter, but being able to make a serviceable Wellington for your next casual get-together or holiday is a true test of any home cook's mettle. You just need the right tips, or it will become a big, sad, soggy mess.

Although beef Wellington seems like ancient history, it was actually invented around 200 years ago in celebration of Arthur Wellesley's victory over Napoleon at Waterloo (cue ABBA). Wellesley earned the title "Duke of Wellington" after the victory, and what better way to celebrate this feat than with a giant roll of meat, fat, and carbs? In the last few decades, this dish has seen a resurgence, largely thanks to star chef Gordon Ramsay, who has proudly declared that beef Wellington would make it on his last meal menu.

Gordon Ramsay is known for modernizing beef Wellington and bringing it to tables around the world, so naturally, Chowhound had to sit down with a member of his camp to get the goods. Robert Camacho, executive chef at Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace, was delighted to take us through the following tips, with help from other pro chefs. Get ready to tackle Wellington right.