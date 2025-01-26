Grocery Lists Looked A Lot Different In The 1950s

The 20th century brought with it a tsunami of innovations for the home cook and shopper. The first modern grocery store appeared in 1916, where customers could pull their own items off store shelves. The shopping cart made its debut in 1937, around the time home freezers became more common. The second half of the century brought with it a plethora of packaged, processed foods, television ads, and larger stores. How was a homemaker to keep track of all this bounty? Through a weekly shopping list, of course. In fact, shopping without a list is one of the common mistakes made at the grocery store. But where today, we might make lists via an app, the mid-century shopper had an unusual option: permanent metal shopping lists.

Shopping lists have probably been around as long as shopping. Archaeologists recently discovered a 3,500-year-old cuneiform stone tablet in Turkey that featured an inventory of furniture purchases. A paper shopping list dating to 1633 was found in the attic of a country home in England requesting the recipient pick up items like "greenfish" and a "fireshovel." But during the first half of the 20th century, someone decided the best way to organize the week's grocery list was via metal tablets printed with dozens of common pantry items. The operator could simply move metal tabs or markers to select which items they needed. What could be simpler and more efficient for the modern shopper?