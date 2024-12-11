How To Avoid Overbuying Groceries

The price of food has increased by 28% since 2019, with items like eggs, beef, and wheat seeing some of the highest spikes in prices. When you do head to the store, it's more important than ever to keep your spending in check and only buy what you actually need. Avoiding overbuying groceries will save you money, and it's also better for the environment; consumer food waste accounts for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Planning ahead and making a well-calculated grocery list is a surefire way to keep your spending in check. It's too easy to get distracted by shiny fruits and new packaged products as you stroll through aisles, so it may take some willpower on your end to stick to the list. If you want some flexibility, bring your list, and allow yourself to try one or two new items that catch your eye each week. Sale items may be tempting to throw in the cart, but the savings won't even really matter if the food doesn't get eaten up.

Don't shop when you're hungry as this sets even the most strong-willed up for failure. In general, science shows that an empty stomach negatively affects decision-making. In fact, a 2019 study found that hungry shoppers are more likely to give into even non-food impulse buys.