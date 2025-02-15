For A Next-Level Marinade, Break Out The Bourbon

Marinades can be the difference between a complex, flavorful dish and an underwhelming, bland one. An ingredient that may not immediately strike you as a meat marinade staple might already be in your liquor cabinet: bourbon. This amber-colored Kentucky specialty is no stranger to being used in food recipes. Since it has notes of vanilla, oak, caramel, and coconut, bourbon is often added to chocolate cakes, pecan pies, and bourbon balls, an iconic Kentucky candy. However, using bourbon in your cooking isn't only for folks who have a sweet tooth. It's a great addition to a marinade or sauce, and does so much more for your meat than just enhancing its flavor.

The alcohol in bourbon works as a natural tenderizer for the meat by helping to break down collagen, especially when paired with salt and acid. Letting your meat soak in this tasty flavor combination speeds up that collagen-softening process, and results in meat that is perfectly tender. However, alcohol can also cause meat to dry out once it's exposed to heat, which is why using it in a marinade is helpful; the alcohol does its part to tenderize the meat while the other ingredients keep it moist, and both components infuse it with amazing flavor.