Your Mayonnaise Needs A Boozy Whiskey Boost

Adding a splash of booze is a pretty tried-and-true method for bringing new life and complexity to familiar recipes. Whether it's spiking your iced coffee like James Beard or upgrading whipped cream, a little whiskey, rum, or tequila is an invigorating supplement. One place you may not expect booze is in your mayonnaise. While it might sound like one of those TikTok-only recipes — like boiling a tube of Pringles to make mashed potatoes — bourbon mayonnaise is a real thing, with some pretty die-hard fans.

In short, you're combining mayonnaise and (surprise) bourbon, along with a few other ingredients of your choice. Whisk it all together and you get ... a dressing? A dip? Wing sauce? Pretty much all of that, and it's pretty darn good. The concept is not without precedent; there are other boozy condiments. Bourbon is a popular component of many barbecue sauces, for example. And there are at least a couple of alcohol-fueled mustards on the market, including a jalapeño whiskey mustard from Sutter Buttes.

One major caveat when giving your mayonnaise a whiskey boost: You're adding whiskey that's not baked or cooked, it's just straight alcohol. Be sure to give adults a heads-up about the high-proof ingredient before slathering it on their sandwiches, and definitely keep it away from the kids' burgers.