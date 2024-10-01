How A Bourbon Glaze Takes Salmon To The Next Level

One of the best things about salmon is that it doesn't take much effort for it to taste like it could've been served at a fancy restaurant. Whether you're preparing a nice meal for yourself or cooking for guests, you can guarantee a delicious and satisfying result without spending hours in the kitchen or buying a host of expensive ingredients. With salmon, you can feel like a pro chef with a novice's skill level. It's also versatile and can be prepared and seasoned in countless different ways from herb-crusted to breaded to marinated.

If you're looking for an easy way to take your salmon to the next level, a little bit of bourbon goes a long way. The dark spirit's complex flavor profile, which can include notes of vanilla, cherry, caramel, and cinnamon, helps create a sauce that will add depth to every bite. With just one ingredient, your salmon will taste like it's been marinated in several different spices. Sweet, spicy, and smoky all at once, bourbon will enhance the flavor of your salmon tenfold and make it mouthwateringly moist.