11 Mouth-Watering Pork Dishes From Germany You Need To Try

Germany has had a long love affair with pork. It's the most widely consumed meat in the country – in 2023, the estimated consumption was 27.5 kilograms (about 60.6 pounds) per person, according to the Agrarmarkt Informations-Gesellschaft (via Euro Meat News).

Historically, pigs were plentiful in Germany, where even domestic animals freely roamed the forests in search of tasty nuts to eat. They were considered so valuable that the worth of forest land was once based on the number of pigs the land could support. In addition, pigs are traditional symbols of good luck in Germany.

Even though German pork consumption has decreased with the rise in pork prices, as well as concerns about health and animal welfare, German cooks still take pride in their distinctive pork dishes, and eager eaters still flock to sample them. To learn about some of the best pork dishes in Germany, Chowhound spoke exclusively to three German food experts. Thomas von Meer, a German epicure; Chelsey Maschloff, co-founder of Lotte's Meats; and Berkeley Hoflund, owner of Stubbies Sausages, all shared some of their favorite pork dishes and what they love about them.