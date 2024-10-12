Frankfurters Vs Hot Dogs: What's The Big Difference?

Americans tend to use the word "frankfurter" in reference to hot dogs, often for the purposes of some punny business name like "Franks A Lot." Laughs aside, this isn't actually accurate, as a hot dog and a frankfurter are technically different things. Frankfurters are a German style of sausage named for the city of Frankfurt, while hot dogs are an American invention inspired by the frankfurter. They are mostly similar in appearance, although frankfurters tend to be a bit longer than hot dogs. The biggest difference lies in the ingredients.

Frankfurters are made from pork, while hot dogs can be made from various meats. The most popular meats for hot dogs are beef and pork (sometimes used in combination), but chicken and turkey are also used. The ingredients in a hot dog besides meat are mainly spices and curing agents. The same goes for frankfurters, but they differ when it comes to the casings.

Hot dogs can come in natural or synthetic casings, while the ones for frankfurters are traditionally fashioned from salted animal intestines. (If you've ever bitten a frankfurter and noticed a pronounced snap, you have that natural casing to thank.) Fans of hot dogs are probably also fond of the sausages' German-born counterparts, which makes sense considering the sausages' similarities and historical connection.