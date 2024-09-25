German Vs American Beer: What Makes Them Different?

When comparing lagers, it helps to look at the hops. Hops give beer its bitterness, as well as aroma and taste. A wide variety exists, and like wine, hops can exhibit terroir particular to their place of origin. Germany is renowned for hop production and grows several traditional types known as noble hops, which tend to be characterized as spicy, herbal, grassy, and floral. These contribute signature aromas and flavors in a German-style Pilsner.

Traditional American-style Pilsner (the descendent of the German iteration) shares these noble hop qualities, but the Brewers Association also includes a category for contemporary versions that may "diverge from American-style lagers ... by virtue of a wide range of hop aroma and flavor attributes." This most likely accounts for the development of new hop varieties that give flavors ranging from guava to pine (and a whole lot more).

Thanks to the creativity of today's global brewing industry and its desire to constantly innovate, introducing new styles and variations on traditional ones, the differences between beers from these countries (or any others) can really come down to the brewer's vision. In fact, in 1987, Germany abolished a law known as Reinheitsgebot that predated the founding of the U.S., which limited the ingredients producers could use for their brews, freeing up brewers to get creative. All of this means that if you're interested in comparing the beers of these countries, there's plenty to keep your palate busy.

