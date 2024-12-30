Pork Schnitzel Vs Katsu: What's The Difference?

Schnitzel is a beloved style of breaded and fried cutlets. The dish has appeared in Europe under many forms, with some even claiming its origins trace to Roman times. Although the exact history is unclear, its strongest ties lie with Germany and Austria, where it's famously prepared with veal and pork. The dish is defined by the pounding of meat into a very thin texture, before covering with breadcrumbs, and pan-frying into a golden, crispy form.

Pork schnitzel isn't a rigidly defined dish, and involves many cuts and styles. Pork chops are a common choice in Germany, but tenderloin appears in recipes, too. The specific type of bread isn't fixed; it's whatever dried version appears on hand. Eggs and flours are typically used as a binder, and the cutlet is pan-fried in oil and butter to an airy consistency. A bright spritz of lemon is a classic accompaniment, as is a cream sauce, and a hearty potato salad.

So, with such a malleable nature, the dish has gone on to influence further versions, like a chicken fried steak differentiated from schnitzel in the U.S. by way of German immigrants. In a similar vein, a French take on the schnitzel inspired Japan's tonkatsu in the 19th century, blending European and Asian influences into a wholly new creation.