What Exactly Is A Ham Hock And How Do You Cook With It?

When buying ham hocks you must first decide if you want smoked or fresh. For those who need a milder flavor, fresh cuts of raw hocks are ideal. But if you're looking for intense flavor that requires the least amount of effort, smoked hocks are the best way to go. Both raw and smoked ham hocks will vary in price depending on your region, but can be considered affordable cuts of meat that won't break the bank.

Grocery stores may sell ham hock in the meat department, but the best cuts will be found at your local butcher shop. There are pros and cons to sourcing your meat from each store, with grocery chains sometimes offering lower prices but butcher shops generally possessing more knowledge about specific cuts and sourcing. German or European delis will often carry good quality smoked hocks, and some smaller Asian markets usually stock fresh hocks at decent prices.

Look for healthy pink meat and skin that is intact when buying fresh — it should be firm and supple. Smoked hocks are typically even colored, with a good balance of meat to fat and skin. Fattier cuts can make broths greasy, while leaner hocks will render less fat but provide ample meat for your dish. If you buy frozen, as with regular ham, you can always cook them right out of the freezer — perhaps in a slow cooker — as well as freezing leftovers for future use. Lastly, like any type of meat, ask your butcher about where the ham hocks were sourced and how the animals were raised — pasture-raised is usually the most sought-after.