13 Ingredients To Elevate The Flavor Of Potato Soup

With a strong, rich taste that's like a more mellow version of onions, leeks are the perfect addition to a comforting potato soup. You'll find leek and potato soup recipes in cuisines around the world. In France, for instance, leek and potato soup is pretty much the go-to version of potato soup. There are many variants, especially as far as additional seasonings might go, but a typical French-style leek and potato soup involves fairly thin, round slices of leek in pureed potatoes. You can add every part of a leek to your soup, but it's easiest and most common to use just the white part. Stir in a good dose of butter (or heavy cream, if you prefer). Then, add garlic, parsley, salt, and, if you like, a dash of white wine, and voila! Most recipes call for boiling the potatoes and leeks in chicken stock, but plain water works fine, too.

The only downside of cooking with leeks is that they have to be carefully cleaned, since they have lots of ridges and wrinkles that can trap dirt. The best way to clean a leek is to cut it into round slices and then put the slices — which are naturally buoyant — into a bowl of water. Stir around with your hands and you'll see the trapped dirt fall to the bottom of the bowl. You may want to give them an additional rinse in a colander as well.