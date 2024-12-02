The Mistake Too Many People Make When Crafting An Old Fashioned
An old fashioned, the classic bourbon or whiskey-based cocktail that's typically sipped slowly from a rocks glass, is perfect in its simplicity. Made with quality bourbon (or another whiskey like rye), a dash or two of potent aromatic bitters, and sugar, it should be seriously easy to make an old fashioned at home. But there are a few potholes and pitfalls that can hold home bartenders back. Justin Lavenue, the Owner and Operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, is here to graciously share the mistakes he sees most often when imbibers try to craft the cocktail at home.
"A common mistake I see people make with the old fashioned is overcomplicating it," says Lavenue, speaking exclusively to Chowhound. "I often watch people pile on excessive ingredients, mixing in too many different types of bitters or adding too much sugar. This not only changes the profile of the drink but also muddles (pun intended) the intention behind it." Whiskey cocktails like the old fashioned have been popular for more than three centuries, so mixologists have had plenty of time to perfect the recipe. While there is some room for experimentation, it's better to keep it simple if you're trying to achieve the best version of the original.
Lavenue also shares that the whiskey or bourbon should be the star of the boozy tipple. Anything else you add should be there to bring out the liquor's flavor, not overpower it. "The old fashioned should highlight the whiskey, not drown it in sugar, fruit, or bitter elements," he says.
Watch the water content when crafting an old fashioned
Just as Justin Lavenue advises cocktail makers not to overwhelm top-shelf whiskey with too many accouterments, the amount of water or ice is also a common area of cocktail mismanagement. "Another key mistake is neglecting its dilution — ice matters," says Lavenue. "If the ice doesn't properly chill and dilute the drink, you're left with a cocktail that's either too harsh or too warm, and if you don't stir the drink long enough you might as well just be drinking your whiskey neat."
Serving cocktails at the right temperature is hugely important and it's an element that sets expert bartenders apart. At home, you might be tempted to serve your old fashioned over the nugget ice from your freezer, but that will likely dilute your drink too quickly. However, if you don't use any ice, your drink will both be too strong and too warm. "A large, single ice cube or sphere is best for slow dilution, ensuring that your old fashioned stays cold without melting too quickly," says Lavenue. Large ice cube molds are an inexpensive touch that will make a major impact when crafting your cocktails — plus they will majorly impress your friends and guests.