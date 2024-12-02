The Mistake Too Many People Make When Crafting An Old Fashioned

An old fashioned, the classic bourbon or whiskey-based cocktail that's typically sipped slowly from a rocks glass, is perfect in its simplicity. Made with quality bourbon (or another whiskey like rye), a dash or two of potent aromatic bitters, and sugar, it should be seriously easy to make an old fashioned at home. But there are a few potholes and pitfalls that can hold home bartenders back. Justin Lavenue, the Owner and Operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, is here to graciously share the mistakes he sees most often when imbibers try to craft the cocktail at home.

"A common mistake I see people make with the old fashioned is overcomplicating it," says Lavenue, speaking exclusively to Chowhound. "I often watch people pile on excessive ingredients, mixing in too many different types of bitters or adding too much sugar. This not only changes the profile of the drink but also muddles (pun intended) the intention behind it." Whiskey cocktails like the old fashioned have been popular for more than three centuries, so mixologists have had plenty of time to perfect the recipe. While there is some room for experimentation, it's better to keep it simple if you're trying to achieve the best version of the original.

Lavenue also shares that the whiskey or bourbon should be the star of the boozy tipple. Anything else you add should be there to bring out the liquor's flavor, not overpower it. "The old fashioned should highlight the whiskey, not drown it in sugar, fruit, or bitter elements," he says.