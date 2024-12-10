5 Liquors To Give Your Hot Cocoa A Boozy Upgrade

When the weather gets colder, there's no better time to sip on a hot beverage. It instantly warms you up and gets you in a cozy frame of mind. Your run of the mill hot chocolate mix might get the job done, but if you're looking for a little something extra — or a little more grown-up — spiking it with a splash of liquor will be sure to spice things up. Hot toddies and Irish coffees are both great spiked hot drinks, but the semi-sweet, earthy flavors of cocoa combined with creamy milk and the added bite from various liquors delivers a fantastic burst of flavor and textural richness. Even better, it evokes that nice, warm sensation in your tummy.

Luckily, you won't be spoiled for choice. There are a number of different spirits that pair well with hot cocoa, so you'll likely find more than one iteration that speaks to you. This boozy handful alone should give you plenty of ideas — time to start stirring.