5 Liquors To Give Your Hot Cocoa A Boozy Upgrade
When the weather gets colder, there's no better time to sip on a hot beverage. It instantly warms you up and gets you in a cozy frame of mind. Your run of the mill hot chocolate mix might get the job done, but if you're looking for a little something extra — or a little more grown-up — spiking it with a splash of liquor will be sure to spice things up. Hot toddies and Irish coffees are both great spiked hot drinks, but the semi-sweet, earthy flavors of cocoa combined with creamy milk and the added bite from various liquors delivers a fantastic burst of flavor and textural richness. Even better, it evokes that nice, warm sensation in your tummy.
Luckily, you won't be spoiled for choice. There are a number of different spirits that pair well with hot cocoa, so you'll likely find more than one iteration that speaks to you. This boozy handful alone should give you plenty of ideas — time to start stirring.
Dark rum will have you under its thumb
In terms of something reliable and easy, a dark rum will absolutely do the trick in helping you craft a great boozy hot cocoa, much in the same way it's great in a cup of coffee. With strong notes of vanilla, caramel, and a touch of oakiness from its age, this sugarcane-based spirit has a robust flavor profile that simply meshes well with chocolate. Although a light rum can still work, it has a far more subtle taste that may get easily lost in your drink.
Instead of a mellower mix, opt for dark chocolate or unsweetened cocoa powder as the sweetness of the rum will balance it out. You can simply pour a splash into your basic hot cocoa or you can elevate it. A rich take on the classic is a buttered rum hot chocolate. Similar to a regular hot buttered rum, butter, cinnamon, and dark brown sugar are whisked into the hot cocoa mixture to create a velvety, sweet mashup.
It's no surprise that Peppermint schnapps is tops
Of course, this seasonally appropriate spirit makes the cut, but peppermint really does shine when it comes to hot cocoa. Peppermint schnapps is a distilled, clear grain liquor that's made with extract from peppermint leaves to give it that iconic minty, candy cane-esque flavor. It's not overly sweet, allowing the intensity of the mint to stand on its own. And don't let the fun packaging fool you, this liquor can be anywhere from 15% to 50% alcohol by volume. The higher the alcohol content, the stronger that peppermint taste will be, so keep that in mind when adding it into your hot cocoa.
There are many different fun spins on this concoction. Spiked peppermint bark hot chocolate includes the schnapps, a splash of bourbon, and crushed up peppermint candies for texture. A play on the popular Starbucks drink, you can make a spiked peppermint white hot chocolate. Extra sweet and buttery, white chocolate pairs well with the bite from the mint. If the peppermint is coming on too strong, crème de menthe is a similar, but much sweeter spirit that can kick up your drink. It pairs particularly well with dark chocolate to offset the bitterness.
Make mocha magic with Kahlua
If you're a mocha fan, Kahlua spiked hot chocolate is the move. You might be familiar with it as the liqueur in a white or black Russian cocktail, but on its own Kahlua is an extremely versatile ingredient. Made from rum, sugar, vanilla bean, and Arabica coffee, it's a sweet, rich liqueur with a full-bodied flavor. The strong essence of coffee, the creaminess, and a kick from the rum makes it a perfect pairing to go along with chocolate — and really any dessert.
Additionally, the earthiness from the Arabica goes well with spicy notes. Try making a Kahlua Mexican hot chocolate and top it with chile powder to kick up the heat. Or you can lean into the mocha of it all and actually add a shot of espresso or a splash of coffee. Your end result will be something of a hot chocolate espresso martini hybrid — and what's not to love about that? It's also a great drink to garnish with everything from mini marshmallows, caramel sauce, to crunchy espresso beans for added texture.
Get extra nutty by adding Amaretto
If toasted almonds and vanilla are up your alley, amaretto is about to be your go-to when you're in the mood for a boozy hot cocoa. Often served on its own as a post-dinner aperitif, this liqueur is a nutty, sweet, yet slightly bitter spirit that has an almost syrupy consistency. Despite almond usually being the overpowering flavor, it's surprisingly derived from apricot kernels with the base typically being brandy or vodka. Its subtle citrusy roots may be why an amaretto sour tastes so good. But in terms of hot chocolate, it's a bright, yet earthy elixir to balance out the richness of the cocoa while injecting a much-needed toasty and warm quality.
To complement the booze's nuttiness, try adding a bit of vanilla bean paste or extract. Another great addition is salted caramel on top, giving things a savory-sweet bend. If it's too sweet, you can always balance it out with an extra pinch of salt after tasting. Top everything off with shaved almonds and whip cream, and you're set.
Spice up your festivities with Fireball hot cocoa
You may be familiar with Fireball, an extremely cinnamon-y, whiskey-adjacent liquor, from taking a shot at a bar. But, surprisingly, it has far more depth than you'd expect. Although not the fanciest spirit, it packs a punch while not being too sweet, making it a good tool to balance out a super sugary beverage. It can definitely be overpowering, so use a light hand, but in hot cocoa it can liven things up with spice and flavors reminiscent of a snickerdoodle cookie.
In Abuelita's Surprise — a play on Mexican hot chocolate — you craft your hot cocoa first and then top it off with Fireball to taste. This is a good way to prevent it from blasting your palate like a stick of cinnamon gum. A fun garnish on top is crushed Red Hot Candies for texture and another dose of spice.