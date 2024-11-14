What Type Of Liquor Is Bénédictine?

Bénédictine is a cryptic liqueur, its exact ingredients and origin shrouded in mystery — largely because only a few distillers can know the recipe at a time. It's an aromatic liqueur made of 27 different herbs and spices with notes of citrus and honey. Alcohol experts previously alleged that Bénédictine contained brandy or cognac specifically, though this claim has been denied by the brand. While this drink is of Catholic origin, having been originally conceived by a monk at France's Abbey de Fécamp as a medicinal remedy, we may know more about it thanks to the Jewish community.

The Chicago Rabbinic Council spoke with an anonymous Bénédictine representative to investigate the kosher status of the drink. The representative replied that Bénédictine contains "exclusively beetroot alcohol, water, sugar, caramel, and botanicals."

Brandy is made from grapes, not beetroot, so the cognac/brandy recipe rumors likely come from the fact that Bénédictine is one of the best pairs for a cognac cocktail. The distillery also sells a B&B (Bénédictine and brandy) version of the bottle that, of course, does contain brandy. Other ingredients the official Bénédictine distillery has confirmed include angelica root, saffron, almond, and honey. The rest are the subject of reports and speculation, with many believing that the elixir also contains hyssop, juniper, nutmeg, cinnamon, myrrh, aloe, mace, fir cones, vanilla, arnica, tea, red berries, coriander, clove, thyme, orange peel, lemon, and lemon balm. And you thought Dr Pepper's 23 mystery flavors were hard to crack!