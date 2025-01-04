White Chocolate Vs Candy Melts: What's The Difference?

White chocolate, the divisive, super sweet cousin of classic chocolate, and candy melts, the disks of chocolate-like sugar and oil found in the baking aisle, have similar strengths that recommend them. While neither would be chosen for their decadent quality or rich depth of flavor, they both have an essential role to play in decorative snacks and show-stopping confections.

Tempered white chocolate and hardened candy melts both melt consistently and quickly into a smooth, glossy mixture that's perfect for dipping and drizzling. They cool into a firm texture with a satisfying snap, which is excellent for coating, molding, and decorating various treats. And they both have a smooth, sweet finish that complements chocolate, fruit, pretzels, cookies, gingerbread, cereal snack mixes, Rice Krispie Treats, marshmallows, and decorative cakes and cupcakes.

But apart from their usual uses, white chocolate and candy melts don't have much in common. They're comprised of different ingredients, they harden into textures with different mouthfeels, they vary in price, and they melt at different temperatures. Here's what to know about their key differences and how to decide which chocolate-like option will work best for your culinary needs.