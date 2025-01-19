The White Chocolate Substitution Mistake You Don't Want To Make

They are one of the first things television baking show contestants grab when the host yells, "Go!" There they are on the shelf next to the fondant and the modeling chocolate — those rainbow-hued disks known as candy melts. The small wafers look like white chocolate tinged with a bit of food coloring, and are great for creating wild designs and social media-worthy cake pops, cake toppers, and decorated cookies. But don't mistake candy melts for white chocolate — or any other chocolate, for that matter. If you select white candy melts as a replacement for white chocolate, you'll end up with something quite different in color, texture, and taste.

Candy melts and white chocolate have one key difference: cocoa butter. White chocolate has it and candy melts don't. Instead, candy melts are made primarily of sugar and vegetable oil, along with some milk solids and seasonal flavoring. Some of the confusion might be because white chocolate was not considered chocolate by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) until 2002, when the FDA gave it a standard of identity. Before then, white chocolate was called white confectionary coating or confectionary coating. Under the new rules, white chocolate must have "... a minimum of 20% cocoa butter, a minimum of 14% of total milk solids, a minimum of 3.5% milkfat, and a maximum of 55% nutritive carbohydrate sweeteners," according to the FDA. White chocolate does not contain cocoa solids, the substance in cocoa beans that gives chocolate its brown color and slightly bitter taste.