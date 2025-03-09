19 Ritter Sport Chocolates, Ranked

Few things in this life are less devastating than finding out you'll be sampling a boatload of chocolate. This is doubly true in the case of Ritter Sport, which is a family favorite and — at least from our point of view — one of the winningest chocolate brands on the planet. Suffice it to say, "I love my job" has been playing on repeat in my head this week.

Ritter Sport was founded in Germany in 1912, in the Bad Cannstatt neighborhood of Stuttgart. Just goes to show that the more things change, the more they stay the same: Germany is the world's biggest chocolate exporter today (even though Switzerland eats the most). Ritter came up with their signature idea in 1932: make the bars square. Why? So they can fit in the pocket of a sport coat, of course ... and thus, Ritter Sport as we know it was born. Today, Ritter Sport has an extensive range of chocolate bars, from nuts and cookies to cornflakes and peppermint cream, to satisfy any palate.

As for our taste test, they sent 19 of the 21 varieties that are currently available in the US. I pulled the gang together (as I have in the past for coffee ice cream and chocolate cake, among others) to increase our sample size. Together, the Mother, Father, Husband, Small Girl, Small Boy, and I ate our way through all 19 bars to bring you a (somewhat) unbiased ranking.