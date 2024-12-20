What Is Champagne Actually Made Of?

White Champagne is made from black grapes — primarily chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier varieties — grown in the Champagne region. Producers use a special press that allows the juice to flow without coming into contact with the pigmented skins, keeping it white. Yeast and sugar are added to the wine after it goes through its two fermentation periods. The first fermentation occurs in the tank. The wine is then bottled and undergoes the second fermentation and is aged for a minimum of one and a half years.

After that time, any sediment in the bottle is removed and a mixture known as liqueur d'expédition or dosage is used to top the wine off. The dosage typically consists of wine, cane or beet sugar, brandy, ascorbic acid, citric acid, copper sulphate, and a small amount of sulphur dioxide, which acts as a preservative. The amount of sugar included in the mixture depends on the style of the wine, from extra brut, which is very dry, to demi-sec or rich, which is sweet.

This rigorous method of production often makes Champagne a pricey item, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a lot of money for your next celebration. For instance, Costco's Kirkland Signature Champagne is made according to the wine's standards. It has received excellent reviews and is only $19.99 per bottle.