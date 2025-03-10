How Long Canned Wine Really Lasts (And When To Throw It Out)

When you're dying to kick back and relax with a good glass of wine but don't want to commit to opening a whole bottle, canned wine is an excellent option. However, just like how boxed wine expires faster than bottled wine, so too does the canned variety. Well, expire is a strong word. Canned wine doesn't necessarily expire, but can lose its quality over time.

Typically, canned wine is labeled with a shelf life of between 12 and 18 months, though not all manufacturers stand by this time frame. Sans Wine Co., for example, states that the general one-year best-by date is based on the warranty time for the aluminum cans the wine is stored in. The brand goes on to explain that it has served canned wine that was nearly three years old at one of its tastings in 2018, and there was little to no difference in taste. So, what's the deal?

Well, many things contribute to the shelf life of canned wine, including the temperature at which it is stored and exposure to oxygen. High temperatures can negatively affect any type of wine, while oxygen can change the flavor and color of wine, and not always in a good way. It's recommended to keep canned wine in a cool place, out of direct sunlight, and if you open a can, you should try and drink it the same day. Similarly, canned wine can sometimes suffer from a rotten egg smell due to the sulfites in the wine interacting with the aluminum. If this happens, you're better off tossing the can.