How Long Canned Wine Really Lasts (And When To Throw It Out)
When you're dying to kick back and relax with a good glass of wine but don't want to commit to opening a whole bottle, canned wine is an excellent option. However, just like how boxed wine expires faster than bottled wine, so too does the canned variety. Well, expire is a strong word. Canned wine doesn't necessarily expire, but can lose its quality over time.
Typically, canned wine is labeled with a shelf life of between 12 and 18 months, though not all manufacturers stand by this time frame. Sans Wine Co., for example, states that the general one-year best-by date is based on the warranty time for the aluminum cans the wine is stored in. The brand goes on to explain that it has served canned wine that was nearly three years old at one of its tastings in 2018, and there was little to no difference in taste. So, what's the deal?
Well, many things contribute to the shelf life of canned wine, including the temperature at which it is stored and exposure to oxygen. High temperatures can negatively affect any type of wine, while oxygen can change the flavor and color of wine, and not always in a good way. It's recommended to keep canned wine in a cool place, out of direct sunlight, and if you open a can, you should try and drink it the same day. Similarly, canned wine can sometimes suffer from a rotten egg smell due to the sulfites in the wine interacting with the aluminum. If this happens, you're better off tossing the can.
Wine that's best enjoyed sooner rather than later
While canned wine is incredibly convenient, and has helped make wine a much more approachable and casual drink, it can be challenging to know when its quality has diminished. However, there are signs that you can look for if you have an old can of wine lying around that you're not sure about.
Some of the most common signs of wine that is past its prime include a change of color, a funky smell, and a sour or flat taste. There's no harm in sipping bad wine, only that it won't taste very good. Fortunately, one of the best ways to ensure your canned wine doesn't get to this point is to drink it sooner rather than later. Alternatively, there are many ways to use leftover canned wine in the kitchen, including turning it into a sumptuous marinade for fish, chicken, beef, or pork. You can also use it to poach fruit or freeze it into ice cubes for a cocktail.
Canned wine, unlike a decadent bottle of vintage, isn't something to let sit around for too long, even if some can last for quite a while when stored properly. Plus, no matter how award-winning, canned wine is designed to be enjoyed the same way as beer. There's no sense hanging onto it longer than necessary!