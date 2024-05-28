The Best And Worst Bargain Wines To Buy At Costco

As a wine writer and consultant, wine regularly arrives on my doorstep as press samples or wines from clients I am working with. I am one of those annoying people on social media, posting photos of myself with glasses of gorgeous wines in some of the most sought out wine regions in the world, with captions like, "It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it." Needless to say, when I complain about work, I don't get a ton of sympathy. But, being a wine professional is more grueling than it sounds. Let's just say tasting 50 different California Cabernet Sauvignons back-to-back before 10 a.m. while judging a wine competition is nothing short of exhausting.

I also sometimes miss the simple joy of walking up and down the aisles of a wine store, perusing the latest releases and choosing wines just for me. In addition to the many independent wine shops out there, one of the top spots to do this is Costco. Costco is among the largest wine retailers by volume in the United States, and carries selections from some of the top names in wine. They also partner with world-renown producers for their Kirkland Signature line, which includes some of the best buys you can find. Since I'm clearly a glutton for punishment when it comes to wine, for this round-up, I did the hard work for you and went through them all to create a list of some of the best and worst bargain wines to buy at Costco.

