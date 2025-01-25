What Does Extra Dry Champagne Actually Mean?

Champagne is vibrant and effervescent, and the simple mention of its name or the sound of its popping cork elicits joy. The famed wine comes from Champagne, France, a hilly area with a cooler climate that creates more fruit acidity, a necessary attribute for sparkling wine production. Champagne is traditionally made with pinot noir, chardonnay, and pinot meunier grapes using the traditional method, a complicated process known as méthode champenoise.

But there are many types of Champagne, each featuring descriptors like Brut, Doux, Extra Dry, etc. What do these words mean, and what do they tell us about the Champagne? Specifically, Champagne descriptors like Doux, Extra Dry, and Brut Nature all refer to the sugar levels in the wine, ranging from Brut Nature (zero dosage and very low sugar) to Doux, the sweetest.

Champagne begins with still wine and then moves into a second fermentation inside individual, sealed bottles, with a dose of yeast and sugar added (dosage) to aid the fermentation and carbonation process. It undergoes another step called disgorgement, when particles created by yeast and sugar that settle in the bottle's neck are disgorged, and the bottle is sealed again. Champagne's wine is fermented under higher pressure and then aged, resulting in finer bubbles. It often shows complex, creamy flavors of brioche and almond and fruity flavors like apricot, apple, and lemon. The amount of sugar added to the dosage will help determine whether it lands on the Brut Nature (not sweet) or Doux (very sweet) spectrum.