Shake Up Your Shirley Temples With This Bubbly Boozy Addition

Now that you've got your boozy bubbly base, you can experiment to your heart's desire. Switch up your Shirleys by swapping lemon-lime soda for ginger beer and adding extra lime juice for more of a Moscow mule vibe. Or lean into the mimosa moment by replacing half the soda with orange juice. Feeling even fancier? Swap the orange juice for peach purée to create a Shirley Temple Bellini that's perfect for sipping in the sunshine.

The only drawback to adding bubbles is that sparkling wine or Champagne tastes its bubbly best when added last to a glass, so you're missing out on the grenadine's usual sink and swirl. A great answer to this problem is the Dirty Shirley, which just adds a couple of ounces of vodka to the usual brew. As an adult, you'll get the best of both worlds — joyfully swirling your straw while leaving your workday worries behind.

If you skipped Shirley Temples as a kid but spiking your childhood favorites sounds fun, there's plenty of room to play with the past. Another drink which also features grenadine and cherries but with a Coke or Pepsi base could benefit from a hit of rum, taking the Roy Rogers drink of your childhood closer to the rum and coke of your college days. If you always opted for an Arnold Palmer, two ounces of vodka alongside an ounce of simple syrup will have you happily ensconced in the clubhouse.

