Microwave Omelets Deliver A Hot, Protein-Packed Breakfast In Minutes

Microwaves can be considered a godsend for people with busy schedules. Only have a few minutes to whip up a delicious meal or to satisfy your craving? In that case, the microwave may be the best kitchen appliance to turn to. You have probably already heard of microwave dinners — there are sometimes entire aisles in the grocery store dedicated to them. Or even microwaveable mug cakes and single-serve Rice Krispie treats that can satisfy your cravings instantly. Now, it is time to turn to the trusty microwave to make a hot, high-protein breakfast in less than five minutes — an omelet. This hack requires little preparation and only one dish, making clean up a breeze.

Although omelets can be tricky to make on the stovetop, they are simple to nuke in the microwave. The process is quite similar. Beat your eggs in a mug or bowl with a splash of milk, water, or any liquid of your choice, and whisk in your seasonings as well as any other chopped omelet ingredients. Now, instead of transferring the eggs to a pan on the stove, pop that same mug into the microwave and heat it in small increments (90 seconds or so). The trick for an even bake is to stir the eggs in between, and make sure to let the omelet cool before digging in to avoid any burns — it's a common omelet mistake you don't want to make. In the end, you will be left with a simple, steamy omelet that can be enjoyed on its own or with a side of fruit.