Microwave Omelets Deliver A Hot, Protein-Packed Breakfast In Minutes
Microwaves can be considered a godsend for people with busy schedules. Only have a few minutes to whip up a delicious meal or to satisfy your craving? In that case, the microwave may be the best kitchen appliance to turn to. You have probably already heard of microwave dinners — there are sometimes entire aisles in the grocery store dedicated to them. Or even microwaveable mug cakes and single-serve Rice Krispie treats that can satisfy your cravings instantly. Now, it is time to turn to the trusty microwave to make a hot, high-protein breakfast in less than five minutes — an omelet. This hack requires little preparation and only one dish, making clean up a breeze.
Although omelets can be tricky to make on the stovetop, they are simple to nuke in the microwave. The process is quite similar. Beat your eggs in a mug or bowl with a splash of milk, water, or any liquid of your choice, and whisk in your seasonings as well as any other chopped omelet ingredients. Now, instead of transferring the eggs to a pan on the stove, pop that same mug into the microwave and heat it in small increments (90 seconds or so). The trick for an even bake is to stir the eggs in between, and make sure to let the omelet cool before digging in to avoid any burns — it's a common omelet mistake you don't want to make. In the end, you will be left with a simple, steamy omelet that can be enjoyed on its own or with a side of fruit.
What to add to a microwave omelet
Much like stovetop omelets or scrambled eggs cooked in a microwave, there are several ways to dress up a microwave omelet. Depending on your preference, you can load the mug with diced vegetables or meat. However, you need to avoid incorporating anything that won't properly cook through in the microwave in the short amount of time it takes to cook the omelet. For example, avoid adding diced potatoes or uncooked bacon and sausage to the mug as the ingredients will not cook at the same speed. Instead, you can add already cooked bacon or chopped deli meats such as cubed ham.
Other ingredients that will cook well in the microwavable omelet include onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, and cheese. When it comes to mix-ins, be sure to have them diced in a small and consistent size to ensure a smooth bake. From here, you can make classic omelet combinations, such as a broccoli and cheddar omelet or a ham and cheese one. If you are set on having potatoes in your omelet, you can dice the spuds and microwave them in the mug for a few minutes first before adding the egg mixture. As the microwaveable omelet is designed to be less of a hassle than its stovetop counterpart, it is possible to prepare the mix-ins in advance. Then, when morning comes around, you can just toss the ingredients in the mug and zap it in the microwave for a few minutes.