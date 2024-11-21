Can You Cook Scrambled Eggs In The Microwave?
Cooking and the classic 1993 film, "Jurassic Park," have more in common than you might, at first blush, believe. To borrow a sentiment from the beloved, charismatic character Dr. Ian Malcolm, dedicated home chefs can become so preoccupied with whether or not they can do something, that they might not stop to think about whether or not they should. This is especially egregious when it comes to the old dishwasher fish trick, which actually predates any notion of internet virality and purports to be a perfectly reasonable method for making seafood, typically salmon, in the appliance. It makes debates about what should or should not go in the microwave (say, eggs, for instance) seem downright quant by comparison.
Easy as they are to make on the stovetop, scrambled eggs are particularly conducive to a turn in the countertop appliance. You'll prepare the eggs in the microwave more or less the same way you would in a more traditional recipe, save a few minutes that might count on a busy morning. Plus, quickly nuking them instead of cooking them in a pan leaves you with one less thing to wash when all is said and done.
How to microwave scrambled eggs
For even easier cleanup, crack a couple of eggs into the bowl you're planning to microwave them in and eat from. Just be careful to use one made from a microwave-safe material, like Dowan's ceramic bowls, and cautious of its surface temperature once cooking is complete. Whisk in a dash of dairy, seasonings, like the standard salt and pepper, and any mix-ins like cheese or spinach. Microwave the mixture for 30 seconds, stir, then microwave it for another 30 seconds. Keep heating the eggs in increments until you've reached your desired doneness, probably for about two minutes total.
Serve your scrambled eggs as you would the more time-intensive ones you'd have otherwise labored over; we won't tell if you won't. Continue your convenience kick and round out your breakfast by trying this easy method for microwaving crispy bacon. You can even put your microwave to work to get extra juice from oranges. Feel like an omelet instead? Prepare easy, scratch-made potato chips in the appliance for an egg topping inspired by "The Bear," a novel use for the snack food. Just don't try any of these hacks in the dishwasher — that's reserved for cleanup and maybe cooking salmon, if you're so bold.