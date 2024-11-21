Can You Cook Scrambled Eggs In The Microwave?

Cooking and the classic 1993 film, "Jurassic Park," have more in common than you might, at first blush, believe. To borrow a sentiment from the beloved, charismatic character Dr. Ian Malcolm, dedicated home chefs can become so preoccupied with whether or not they can do something, that they might not stop to think about whether or not they should. This is especially egregious when it comes to the old dishwasher fish trick, which actually predates any notion of internet virality and purports to be a perfectly reasonable method for making seafood, typically salmon, in the appliance. It makes debates about what should or should not go in the microwave (say, eggs, for instance) seem downright quant by comparison.

Easy as they are to make on the stovetop, scrambled eggs are particularly conducive to a turn in the countertop appliance. You'll prepare the eggs in the microwave more or less the same way you would in a more traditional recipe, save a few minutes that might count on a busy morning. Plus, quickly nuking them instead of cooking them in a pan leaves you with one less thing to wash when all is said and done.