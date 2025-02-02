Why Reheating Leftover Eggs Is Almost Always A Bad Idea

Eggs have a lot going for them: They are absolutely packed with vitamins and they're easy to work with, even for burgeoning chefs. After all, you only need a bit of milk and some vigor in your stirring arm, and your scrambled eggs are already on the road to greatness. If you are in a rush, you can even cook scrambled eggs in the microwave. That said, cooked eggs of any kind can make for poor quality leftovers and you should really attempt to avoid reheating eggs. The reason for this is because, at best, it messes up their texture in an unappetizing way. At worst, depending on how the eggs are prepared, you can make a big mess.

This is because when you reheat an egg, it changes in a few ways. The most noticeable way is that the egg will become much more rubbery in its texture, and it'll ruin your previously fluffy scrambled eggs. This happens because the process of reheating is basically further-cooking and, in the case of eggs, cooking them for too long will cause all of the moisture in them to dry up, making the texture much tougher. While stirring the eggs while reheating them on the stove or in between short microwave sessions can help, scrambling new eggs might take less effort than trying to salvage yesterday's breakfast.