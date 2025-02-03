Why You Should Never Reheat Whole Hard-Boiled Eggs In The Microwave

Whether you add them to a salad, turn them into deviled eggs, or eat them plain, hard-boiled eggs are one of the best snacks to keep on hand. While the norm may be to let these pockets of protein cool down before digging in, a hard-boiled egg that's still hot from the water and sprinkled with a bit of salt and pepper is life changing. The warmth makes the yolk more gooey and the entire snack slightly more decadent. If you don't want to eat them plain, they're still handy for making a quick casserole, breakfast hash, or breakfast burrito upgraded with gochujang.

However, if you need to reheat the eggs to get them to the right temperature, it's imperative that you don't put them in the microwave. When hard-boiled eggs are reheated in a microwave, they have a tendency to explode because eggs contain a lot of moisture. As the interior moisture heats up, it becomes steam and builds up a lot of pressure inside the shell. After enough time, the pressure becomes too much, causing the egg to burst and land yolk all over your microwave.